Lansing prison placed on lockdown after fight

Corrections spokesman Randall Bowman confirmed in a text message that an inmate was stabbed.

July 18, 2022 - 2:54 PM

The Lansing Correctional Facility. FILE PHOTO

LANSING, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas prison in Lansing was placed on lockdown on Friday night after a fight among inmates sent one prisoner to the hospital and left at least three corrections employees injured.

The incident happened about 7 p.m. in a section of the facility that houses violent offenders, said Sarah LaFrenz, a spokeswoman for state Department of Corrections officials. She added that the event led to the “loss of control” over one part of the prison.

Corrections spokesman Randall Bowman confirmed in a text message that the hospitalized inmate was stabbed. He said the rest of the facility had been placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

