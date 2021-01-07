Menu Search Log in

LaTurner tests positive for COVID-19

The new Congressman spent Wednesday on the House floor participating in a failed effort to stop Congress from formally accepting President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

January 7, 2021 - 11:57 AM

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Rep. Jake LaTurner tested positive for COVID-19 while participating in a joint session of Congress that certified President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College.

LaTurner’s office tweeted early Thursday that the freshman Republican “is not experiencing any symptoms at this time.”

LaTurner had voted to object to the counting of Arizona’s electoral votes for Biden but his tweet said he was following the advice of the House physician and federal Centers for Disease Control guidelines and did not return to the House floor for other votes.

