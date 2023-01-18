 | Thu, Jan 19, 2023
Lawmaker threat: Man is own lawyer in trial

January 18, 2023 - 3:46 PM

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man charged with threatening to kill a Kansas congressman said in federal court Wednesday that he has a “very religious” defense and is now acting as his own attorney, despite a judge’s warnings that he is making a big mistake.

Prosecutors hoped to call U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner, the Republican whose Topeka office received the phone call prompting the criminal charge, as a witness Wednesday afternoon.

The trial of Chase Neill, 32, of the northeastern Kansas city of Lawrence, came amid what authorities say is a sharp rise in threats against the nation’s lawmakers and their families.

