 | Fri, Feb 23, 2024
Lawmakers address asset forfeiture

Two bills would reform the way law enforcement can seize assets.

By

State News

February 23, 2024 - 3:04 PM

Photo by Daniel Caudill / Kansas News Service / kcur.org

TOPEKA — The Kansas Highway Patrol took more than $15,000 in cash from Barbara Reese in 1995 during a traffic stop.

It took her 24 years, several claims against the government, and legislative outrage to get some of the money back.

Reese, and others like her, were subjected to the state’s civil asset forfeiture practice, one widely characterized as in dire need of reform. Civil asset forfeiture allows law enforcement agencies to seize cash and property they suspect was used in a crime. Critics of the practice say loose regulations have led to unjust seizures.

