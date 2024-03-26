Lawmakers agree to new education policy

TOPEKA — The Kansas Senate found compromise on legislation Monday setting ground rules for student enrollment counts tied to state appropriations that could serve interests of growing public school districts and support school districts with declining populations.

Senators offered preliminary support for a plan permitting districts to choose between reporting the current school year’s enrollment for budget purposes or using average enrollment from the past two years. The logic was districts taking in more students would prefer up-to-date enrollment figures so they would be compensated for new students, while districts with downward enrollment trends would benefit from the two-year average approach.

The deal, if endorsed by the Kansas House and Gov. Laura Kelly, would only allow the two-year average option during the 2024-2025 school year. The state’s cost of providing this softer glide path for urban and rural districts with declining enrollments would be about $4.6 million.