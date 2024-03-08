 | Fri, Mar 08, 2024
Lawmakers angle to overhaul state wildlife and parks commission

Consternation about a possible ban on feeding deer on private land triggered a backlash from lawmakers as well as hunting and fishing enthusiasts.

March 8, 2024 - 2:59 PM

Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Secretary Brad Loveless speaks in favor of creating a state park out of the LeHigh quarry and trails complex during testimony in March. Register file photo

TOPEKA — The administrative rebellion waged in the Capitol against the Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission is being led by men and women with expertise in firearms, arrows, hooks and other tools of hunting, fishing and trapping.

But implements on this conflict are paper and ink used to advance House and Senate legislation to dissolve the current commission appointed unilaterally by the governor and to create a new seven-person commission selected by the Republican Senate president, House speaker and attorney general and by the Democratic governor.

Gov. Laura Kelly would get four selections and the three other politicians would make one each. Democratic Party leaders in the Legislature would have no appointment authority in terms of the new commission.

