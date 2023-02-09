Lawmakers debate new parents’ bill of rights legislation

TOPEKA — Lawmakers on Wednesday debated a new form of parental rights legislation that would allow parents to withdraw their children from courses they find objectionable, saying some teachers are crossing the line into grooming and advocating radical ideas.

House Bill 2236 would allow parents to object to any educational materials or activities they believe would harm the student or parents’ beliefs, values or principles. Educational materials would include reading material, websites, videos and textbooks.

Critics of the legislation say it is overbroad and would hurt education across the state. Parents would be allowed to withdraw their student from the class or education program without harm to the student’s academic records. Local school boards would be required to adopt policies and procedures in accordance with the law.