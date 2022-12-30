 | Fri, Dec 30, 2022
Lawmakers eye reform for ‘tax cliff’

With a surplus of state tax revenue, a bipartisan group of Kansas lawmakers want to address an income tax cliff for some retirees. Lawmakers have a variety of other proposals for how to spend the surplus.

By

State News

December 30, 2022 - 12:07 PM

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly and the joint House and Senate tax committee agree the 2023 Legislature ought to work on bills addressing the state income tax cliff applicable to retirees with more than $75,000 in annual earnings.

Under Kansas law, an individual or married couple is exempt from state income tax on Social Security benefits if federal adjusted gross income stayed under $75,000. If yearly income were to exceed that amount in Kansas, the state applies the income tax to Social Security. It’s viewed by Democrats and Republicans as an arbitrary “cliff” that treats taxpayers differently, even if the distinction was the couple of pennies between income of $74,999.99 and $75,000.01.

“It’s bad policy to have such a cliff, and it’s not good for retirees,” Kelly said.

