 | Mon, Feb 14, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Lawmakers hear anti-wind testimony

Kansas Senators heard three hours of testimony from anti-wind sources and just one hour from proponents of renewable energy.

By

State News

February 14, 2022 - 8:58 AM

A series of bills professing to protect rural residents from industrial wind claim to bring transparency, limit abuse and enact safety measures to protect against the supposed health hazards of turbines.

In reality, they would transform Kansas, one of the top producers of wind energy for two decades, into one of the most restrictive states in the nation, pro-wind experts say.

“This is punitive. This is not progressive,” said Kimberly Gencur Svaty, public policy director for the Kansas Advanced Power Alliance. “This is not laying out a path of economic development or growth for the state of Kansas.” 

Related
February 7, 2022
January 28, 2022
March 24, 2021
January 16, 2020
Most Popular