Lawmakers moved to block plastic bag bans by cities, counties

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Pushed by business groups, Republicans in the GOP-controlled Kansas Legislature moved Wednesday to block local bans, restrictions or taxes on plastic bags or other packaging.

The state Senate voted 27-13 for a bill that would strip cities and counties of their power to regulate or tax bags, cups, bottles or other packaging. The measure would cover not only plastic, but cloth, paper, cardboard, aluminum, glass or foamed plastic such as Styrofoam. The bill goes next to the House.

The bill’s backers included the Kansas Chamber of Commerce and groups representing small business owners, soft-drink distributors and restaurants, and they argued that a patchwork of local regulations would be difficult for businesses to follow. Some supporters also suggested that local bans could create confusion about how far they go.