 | Mon, Jan 31, 2022
Lawmakers rebrand complaints about diversity in push for ‘school choice’

A House panel provides a platform for two parents’ objections to themes of LGBTQ tolerance, implicit bias and white privilege. Proposed legislation would allow public taxpayer dollars to be applied to private school tuition.

By

State News

January 31, 2022 - 8:52 AM

David Smith, right, spokesman for Shawnee Mission School District, and Mark McCormick, spokesman for ACLU of Kansas, appear Jan. 24, before the House K-12 Education Committee for a discussion on “critical pedagogy.” Photo by (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Lawmakers in the Kansas House began laying the groundwork last week for redirecting taxpayer money from public to private schools by holding a two-hour hearing on complaints two parents have with diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Rep. Kristey Williams, R-Augusta, organized the discussion on “critical pedagogy” as a rebranding of critical race theory, although the parents and members of her K-12 Education Budget Committee continued to invoke CRT as the anti-American “religion” lurking behind staff training and curriculum in schools.

Rep. Patrick Penn, R-Wichita, introduced familiar legislation at the start of the hearing that would allow parents to pull their share of state aid out of a public school and into a savings account, where the money can be applied to private school tuition. Williams scheduled a hearing on House Bill 2550 for Tuesday.

