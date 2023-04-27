 | Thu, Apr 27, 2023
Lawmakers reject food subsidies veto

The Kansas House overrode Gov. Kelly's veto of legislation stripping food assistance from a group of people who don't work at least 30 hours a week or take part in employment training. Lawmakers said the goal is to compel people to join the workforce.

State News

April 27, 2023 - 1:27 PM

Gov. Laura Kelly. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — The Kansas House gathered the two-thirds majority Wednesday to initiate an override of Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of legislation stripping federally funded food assistance from people 50 to 59 years of age not working at least 30 hours a week or taking part in employment training.

The second step in the process of reviving House Bill 2094 would transpire across the rotunda in the Kansas Senate. The Senate vote on an override, which would require support from 27 of the 40 senators, was anticipated Thursday.

The House voted 84-40 — the minimum necessary for an override in the House — to reject Kelly’s veto of the bill denying Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits from able-bodied adults without dependents and not employed at least 30 hours a week or participating in a work training program. In 2022, the Legislature pushed through a law similarly restricting SNAP assistance to abled-bodied men and women age 18 to 49.

