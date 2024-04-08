 | Mon, Apr 08, 2024
Lawmakers rush to pass tax alternative

Kansas lawmakers defeated a tax bill endorsed by Gov. Laura Kelly, then turned around and passed a $1.57 billion alternative tax bill.

April 8, 2024 - 6:44 PM

Sen. Caryn Tyson. Photo by KANSAS REFLECTOR

TOPEKA — The Kansas Legislature rebounded from dizzying defeat of a tax bill endorsed by Gov. Laura Kelly and Republican leadership by voting early Saturday for a three-year, $1.57 billion alternative that negotiators promised would deliver a state tax reduction to every Kansan.

On Thursday, rebellious Democrats and Republicans in the House scuttled a Senate-passed $1.4 billion tax package negotiated by Senate President Ty Masterson, House Speaker Dan Hawkins and Kelly. Several key features of that bill were retained in the latest deal funneled into House Bill 2036 and lauded by Sen. Caryn Tyson and Rep. Adam Smith, the Republicans who led their respective three-person House and Senate conference committees.

“I think we’ve come up with a really good product,” Tyson said. “Our goal all along is a tax cut for everyone. This isn’t about us as individuals. I’m going to ask this body to turn down your WI-FM station — what’s in it for me — and remember this is for our constituents.”

