Lawmakers want to make it harder to raise taxes

GOP lawmakers want to amend the Kansas Constitution to make it harder to increase taxes and limit the growth of government.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A proposal backed by conservatives to amend the Kansas Constitution to make it harder for lawmakers to increase taxes won a state Senate committee’s approval Thursday.

The Senate Assessment and Taxation Committee’s voice vote on the measure sends it to the full Senate for debate.

The measure would require two-thirds majorities in both chambers starting in July 2023 to pass any bill that would either increase a state tax or impose a new tax. Currently, only simple majorities are required.

