Lawmakers want to make it harder to raise taxes

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A proposal backed by conservatives to amend the Kansas Constitution to make it harder for lawmakers to increase taxes won a state Senate committee’s approval Thursday.

The Senate Assessment and Taxation Committee’s voice vote on the measure sends it to the full Senate for debate.

The measure would require two-thirds majorities in both chambers starting in July 2023 to pass any bill that would either increase a state tax or impose a new tax. Currently, only simple majorities are required.