 | Mon, May 10, 2021
Lawmakers wrap up 2021 session

Kansas House, Senate tied up loose ends on school finance, the state budget and more.

State News

May 10, 2021 - 9:36 AM

TOPEKA — After months filled with long days of prickly debate, Senate President Ty Masterson brought the legislative session to a close late Friday night by thanking his colleagues for working diligently and patiently through a jam-packed schedule of bills.

In the final day, the House and Senate came together to tie up loose ends to school finance after negotiations with the governor’s office, and finalized the state budget by injecting cash into Kansas universities, increasing pay for judges and restricting the use of vaccine passports. Legislators also sent bills to Gov. Laura Kelly creating a COVID-19 small business relief act, and amended state insurance code and liquor laws.

While the Legislature will return May 26 for one last ceremonial day, Friday’s slew of bills concluded this year’s legislative work.

