Lawrence declares itself transgender safe haven; will not follow new Kansas law

The Lawrence City Commission unanimously passed an ordinance declaring the city a safe haven for transgender people and will not follow Senate Bill 180, which forces people to use gender-specific areas, such as restrooms, with their gender assigned at birth.

July 21, 2023 - 2:55 PM

A protester in Kansas City marches with students from Crossroads Preparatory Academy on April 13, 2022 who walked out of class to protest anti-LGBTQ bills in the Missouri legislature. Photo by KCUR 89.3 /Carlos Moreno

In a unanimous vote, the Lawrence City Commission has passed an ordinance declaring the city a safe haven “for all persons seeking shelter from the adversity of discrimination, in all its forms, including those persons affected by Senate Bill 180.”

The ordinance addresses a person’s sex or gender as they identify and does not require people to identify with their sex assigned at birth. In contrast, Kansas Senate Bill 180, which became law on July 1, defines a person’s sex as “biological sex, either male or female, at birth.”

Lawrence will not be following the state’s requirement to force people to use gender-specific areas, such as restrooms, with their gender assigned at birth.

