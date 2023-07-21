Lawrence declares itself transgender safe haven; will not follow new Kansas law

In a unanimous vote, the Lawrence City Commission has passed an ordinance declaring the city a safe haven “for all persons seeking shelter from the adversity of discrimination, in all its forms, including those persons affected by Senate Bill 180.”

The ordinance addresses a person’s sex or gender as they identify and does not require people to identify with their sex assigned at birth. In contrast, Kansas Senate Bill 180, which became law on July 1, defines a person’s sex as “biological sex, either male or female, at birth.”

Lawrence will not be following the state’s requirement to force people to use gender-specific areas, such as restrooms, with their gender assigned at birth.