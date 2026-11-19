Lawsuit challenges Kansas SNAP limits
A new federal lawsuit challenges SNAP purchase restrictions in 18 states, including Kansas and Missouri.
A lawsuit filed Wednesday seeks to block more states from restricting what kind of items food stamp recipients can buy.
Led by the National Center for Law and Economic Justice, the class action lawsuit seeks to strike down restrictions on products such as candy and soda in 18 states for recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.
It targets Arkansas, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wyoming.
Kevin Hardy, Stateline
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