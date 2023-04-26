 | Wed, Apr 26, 2023
Legislative fights looming over Kelly’s string of vetoes

Republicans have gathered in Topeka to begin override efforts on a string of vetoes from Gov. Laura Kelly on such things as a tax reform bill, abortion restrictions and transgender issues.

By

State News

April 26, 2023 - 2:08 PM

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly Photo by Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — Hesston state Rep. Stephen Owens expressed dismay Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed a bill reducing state taxes by a combined $1.4 billion over three years and had the audacity to recommend the one-time handout of $820 million to Kansas taxpayers.

He said jettison of Senate Bill 169 endorsed by most Republican legislators, and Kelly’s proposal to send each Kansas resident taxpayer a check for $450 this summer, didn’t match her campaign rhetoric to seek the political center and collaborate with GOP lawmakers in her second term.

“You know,” said Owens, a Republican, “this idea that we like to talk about of meeting in the middle was just vetoed.”

