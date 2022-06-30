Man sentenced to 27 months in federal prison for hate crime in Paola

TOPEKA — A Kansas man who threatened a Black male juvenile living in Paola with a knife because of his race will serve 27 months in federal prison and 18 months on supervised release for the hate crime.

Court documents say Colton Donner, 27, in September 2019 noticed a Black man walking on the sidewalk while driving through a residential area of Paola. Donner got out of the car brandishing a knife and approached the victim, yelling racial slurs.

Donner told the man Paola was “a white town,” according to court documents.