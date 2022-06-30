 | Thu, Jun 30, 2022
Man sentenced to 27 months in federal prison for hate crime in Paola

“Racially motivated threats and violence have no place in our society today,” said U.S. assistant attorney general Kristen Clarke, of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

June 30, 2022 - 4:20 PM

TOPEKA — A Kansas man who threatened a Black male juvenile living in Paola with a knife because of his race will serve 27 months in federal prison and 18 months on supervised release for the hate crime.

Court documents say Colton Donner, 27, in September 2019 noticed a Black man walking on the sidewalk while driving through a residential area of Paola. Donner got out of the car brandishing a knife and approached the victim, yelling racial slurs.

Donner told the man Paola was “a white town,” according to court documents.

