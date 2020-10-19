Menu Search Log in

Man upset with mask mandate threatened Wichita mayor

Retired firefighter arrested for threatening to kidnap and kill Wichita mayor.

October 19, 2020 - 9:19 AM

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A retired firefighter who was upset with Wichita’s mask ordinance was arrested on suspicion of threatening to kidnap and kill the mayor of Kansas’ largest city, authorities said.

Police said the 59-year-old suspect who was arrested Friday could face a charge of criminal threat, the Wichita Eagle reported.

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple, a Democrat, said someone had read him text messages received by another city official that asked about the mayor’s address and threatened his life.

