Manhattan teens die in crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Two 14-year-olds died and three other teens were injured in a crash in Manhattan over the weekend, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon, when a sport utility vehicle heading east on Kansas Highway 18 crashed into a concrete bridge pillar and burst into flames, according to television station KSNT.

Investigators said the two 14-year-olds, who were middle school students in the Manhattan-Ogden School District, died in the crash. A third teen was seriously injured and flown to a hospital by medical helicopter. The two other teens suffered minor injuries, officials said.