Mask opponents protest at Wichita mayor’s home

Wichita City Council passed ordinance requiring people to wear masks in public places where social distancing isn't possible.

July 6, 2020 - 9:10 AM

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Protesters who oppose a city ordinance requiring that masks be worn in public to prevent the spread of the coronavirus gathered outside Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple’s home Saturday.

The Wichita City Council voted 4-3 Friday in a special meeting called by Whipple to require masks in public. The Sedgwick County Commission had voted Thursday to opt out of a statewide mask mandate from Gov. Laura Kelly, which the law allows them to do.

The Wichita Eagle reports  the ordinance requires people to wear masks in public places where 6-foot social distancing is not possible. 

