Mike Pompeo to test Iowa waters

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit the early presidential proving ground of Iowa later this month on the heels of his February speech to a major gathering of conservatives in Florida.

The former Kansas congressman will speak to a March 26 breakfast gathering of the Westside Conservative Club, which meets in the Des Moines suburbs. Future presidential candidates often begin cultivating the support of Iowa voters years in advance of the state’s first-in-the-nation caucus.

Former President Donald Trump maintains a high degree of influence within the party and hasn’t ruled out running again. That has created potentially awkward situations for would-be Republican hopefuls looking to lay the groundwork for a campaign without offending Trump and his core supporters. Like many potential candidates, Pompeo spoke last month at the Conservative Political Action Conference.