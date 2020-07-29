More Kansans voting early or by mail amid virus outbreak

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is seeing an increase in advance voting for the Aug. 4 primary amid the coronavirus outbreak.

As of Tuesday, the number of ballots voters returned by mail is almost six times more than the ballots returned in 2016, the last presidential election year, according to data collected by the Associated Press.

The number of ballots returned by mail is also six times more than the ballots returned in the 2018 U.S. midterm elections, the same data shows. The number of advance ballots cast in person is slightly ahead of those cast in 2016.