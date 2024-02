TOPEKA — Seventy-seven school buildings in approximately 29 districts across the state have implemented a four-day week this year, up from 60 in 2023.

As more Kansas public schools adapt to a shorter academic week, rural communities may see benefits. Rural school districts already contain the majority of the state’s four-day scheduled schools.

“It’s been a hot topic,” said Randy Watson, KBOE Commissioner of education, in a Feb. 14 Kansas State Board of Education meeting.