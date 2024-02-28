 | Wed, Feb 28, 2024
Menu Search Log in

More than half of rural hospitals in Missouri and Kansas no longer deliver babies

A new report found 55% of rural hospitals in the U.S. no longer have obstetric care. Many hospitals say insurance companies and Medicaid aren't reimbursing enough to cover the cost of births.

By

State News

February 28, 2024 - 2:34 PM

A new report has found the majority of rural hospitals nationwide no longer have obstetrical care. Photo by Natalie Krebs/Side Effects Public Media

A new report found a growing number of rural hospitals no longer have labor and delivery services.

The Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform analyzed federal data and found, as of last month, 55% of the nation’s rural hospitals no longer have obstetric care, and of the rural hospitals still providing care, one-third were experiencing a financial loss overall on patient services.

Many hospitals are shuttering their units because insurance companies and Medicaid aren’t reimbursing hospitals enough to cover the cost of births, said Harold Miller, the president and CEO of Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform.

Related
March 17, 2021
September 23, 2020
April 29, 2019
March 4, 2019
Most Popular