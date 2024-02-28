More than half of rural hospitals in Missouri and Kansas no longer deliver babies

A new report found a growing number of rural hospitals no longer have labor and delivery services.
The Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform analyzed federal data and found, as of last month, 55% of the nation’s rural hospitals no longer have obstetric care, and of the rural hospitals still providing care, one-third were experiencing a financial loss overall on patient services.
Many hospitals are shuttering their units because insurance companies and Medicaid aren’t reimbursing hospitals enough to cover the cost of births, said Harold Miller, the president and CEO of Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform.