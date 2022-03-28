Mother, child killed; police gun down suspect

BAXTER SPRINGS — A Baxter Springs woman and a 2-year-old child were shot and killed over the weekend, resulting in a three-hour shootout between local law enforcement and the suspect, who also was shot and killed.

Taylor Dawn Shutte, 27, and Clesslyn Crawford, 2, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials. The suspected shooter was identified as Eli Crawford, 37, according to the Joplin Globe.

The suspect was shot and killed by a police officer who returned fire during the shootout, the newspaper reported.