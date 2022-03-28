 | Mon, Mar 28, 2022
Mother, child killed; police gun down suspect

Shutte exited the home once law enforcement arrived, but Crawford shot and killed her, the sheriff’s office said. Crawford then took their 2-year-old child inside the house and began firing at officers, the sheriff’s office said. Officials said the exchange of gunfire lasted for nearly three and a half hours.

March 28, 2022 - 3:43 PM

BAXTER SPRINGS — A Baxter Springs woman and a 2-year-old child were shot and killed over the weekend, resulting in a three-hour shootout between local law enforcement and the suspect, who also was shot and killed.

Taylor Dawn Shutte, 27, and Clesslyn Crawford, 2, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials. The suspected shooter was identified as Eli Crawford, 37, according to the Joplin Globe. 

The suspect was shot and killed by a police officer who returned fire during the shootout, the newspaper reported.

