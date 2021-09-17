 | Fri, Sep 17, 2021
Motorcyclist killed in accident

Collides with Kansas Highway Patrol car

State News

September 17, 2021 - 4:06 PM

A motorcyclist was killed after he collided with a law enforcement vehicle responding to an accident Thursday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Karl R. Sturm, Republic, Mo., was eastbound on U.S. 400, north of Fall River or about 15 miles south Toronto, when his motorcycle collided with a law enforcement vehicle driven by James S. Crude, 52, Fall River.

Crude was en route to a separate accident, and was turning left onto the highway from a county road when the accident occurred.

