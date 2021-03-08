Menu Search Log in

Mulberry files lawsuit accusing BP Energy of price gouging

Small southeast Kansas town accuses multinational oil and gas giant of 'unconscionable profiteering' in hiking gas prices during recent cold snap.

March 8, 2021 - 8:58 AM

Gov. Laura Kelly says during a briefing Wednesday that federal regulators need to figure out why companies charged such high prices for natural gas. Photo by (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — A small Kansas town is fighting natural gas prices charged by BP Energy during last month’s extreme cold, accusing the multinational oil and gas giant of “unconscionable profiteering” under state statute.

A lawsuit filed Tuesday by the city of Mulberry says BP inflated prices for natural gas from $2.98 per mmbtu on Feb. 9 to $329.615 from Feb. 13-16. The city is asking for bills to be recalculated at a reasonable rate.

Jim Zakoura, an attorney representing the city in the lawsuit, said BP took advantage of Mulberry and other Kansas towns that operate their own utilities at a moment when residents needed natural gas to heat their homes and stay alive.

