Murder charge sought in Frontenac shooting

FRONTENAC — A 19-year-old man remained in custody last weekend on suspicion of murder in the fatal shooting Friday night of a neighbor in Frontenac, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Frontenac police received a 911 call at 8:20 p.m. Friday reporting shots fired and located the apparent victim of the shooting, Jonathan D. Brewer, 39, unconscious at the home of a neighbor on North Cayuga Street.

Lifesaving measures attempted by emergency medical technicians called to the address ultimately proved unsuccessful, and Brewer died at the scene.

Police and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department requested the assistance of KBI agents and the bureau’s crime scene response team in an ensuing investigation that led to the arrest of Michael C. Simpson, a neighbor of Brewer. The KBI said in a news release that preliminary information obtained in the investigation indicated that there had been an altercation during which Simpson purportedly shot Brewer.

Simpson was taken into custody and booked into the Crawford County Jail with a second-degree murder charge being sought, according to the KBI.