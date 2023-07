CHANUTE — Neosho County Attorney Linus Thuston will not prosecute a couple accused of killing a Parsons man.

The Kansas Attorney General’s Office will instead prosecute Clint W. Nibarger and his wife, Kimberly J. Thomas Nibarger, accused of killing Dakota A. Patton.

District Judge Kurt Loy, assigned to review the case, removed Thuston because of a conflict of interest, the Chanute Tribune and Parsons Sun reported.