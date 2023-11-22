New license plate reveals simpler look

TOPEKA — A Kansas license plate with dark text on a blazing yellow background will replace in 2024 the peeling raised-letter tags that years ago became an impediment to law enforcement officers trying to quickly identify vehicles.

“Many of the embossed plates out on the road have become difficult to read due to significant deterioration,” said David Harper, director of the vehicle division at the Kansas Department of Revenue. “Replacing these plates will not only help law enforcement, but ensure that drivers can be easily identified in case of emergency.”

The existing Ad Astra plate, anchored by the state seal with a light blue background, was released in 2008 under Gov. Sam Brownback.