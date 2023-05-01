 | Mon, May 01, 2023
New state budget delivers pay raises

Lawmakers approved a budget bill that raises salaries of state employees and delivers $220 million to help cities and counties qualify for federal infrastructure aid. Some were concerned about growth in state spending and special-interest appropriations.

By

State News

May 1, 2023 - 1:38 PM

Rep. Ford Carr, a Wichita Democrat, said he had heartburn about a special budget proviso earmarking $250,000 for the Quindaro Ruins Archaeological Park in Kansas City, Kansas. Photo by (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — An overwhelming majority of the Kansas Legislature approved a budget bill allocating more than $120 million to raise salaries of state employees and delivering $220 million to assist cities and counties eager to qualify for federal infrastructure aid during the next four years.

The final spending bill of the 2023 legislative session was large enough that a shorthand document outlining the plan covered 47 pages. The contents of Senate Bill 25 were shipped to Gov. Laura Kelly after receiving bipartisan support with votes of 29-10 in the Senate and 91-29 in the House.

During debate on the budget, members of the House and Senate expressed discontent with overall growth in state spending and layering of special-interest appropriations into the bill that weren’t publicly vetted by Senate and House committees.

