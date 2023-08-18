 | Fri, Aug 18, 2023
Newspaper raid could prove costly for Marion Co. taxpayers

Taxpayers could be on the hook financially if the owners of the Marion County Record file a federal lawsuit following last week's controversial raid by the Marion Police Department. Legal experts said the raid could lead to the claim that police violated the newspaper's First Amendment rights.

August 18, 2023 - 1:49 PM

Legal experts say the taxpayers of Marion, Kansas, could be on the hook for any settlement agreement with the Marion County Record. The newspaper could sue the city for violating its journalists' First Amendment rights after local police raided the newspaper and the homes of its owner and publisher. Photo by Rose Conlon / Kansas News Service / KCUR

The widely-criticized raid of a newspaper in Marion County could result in taxpayers footing the bill if there’s a successful federal lawsuit saying police violated the journalists’ First Amendment rights.

Legal experts say that could mean the small city government of Marion — a central Kansas town of roughly 2,000 — owing the newspaper a big-time payout. 

Similar civil lawsuits surrounding police violence have resulted in settlements ranging from hundreds of thousands of dollars to millions of dollars.

