Officers, lawmakers resist bill banning no-knock warrants

TOPEKA — Advocates of Kansas House legislation imposing a prohibition on no-knock search warrants by law enforcement officers Monday triggered indignation and rebukes from legislators with professional experience as investigators, attorneys and judges in Kansas.

Rep. Brett Fairchild, a St. John Republican, joined with Republican and Democratic peers in the House to seek support for the bill endorsed by representatives of the Libertarian Party and the ACLU of Kansas. It would require officers to be in uniform and to announce their presence before breaking down doors of a residence in a quest for suspects or evidence. A collection of law enforcement organizations testified against House Bill 2133.

“I believe that no-knock warrants have caused harm to both civilians and police officers and have caused more harm than good, and I believe that my bill is at least a first step in attempting to solve this problem,” Fairchild said.