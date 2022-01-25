 | Tue, Jan 25, 2022
Officers, lawmakers resist bill banning no-knock warrants

A bill that would prohibit officers from using no-knock search warrants in Kansas received strong pushback from lawmakers and officers alike. The ban is supported by both the ACLU and Libertarians across the state.

By

State News

January 25, 2022 - 9:51 AM

Rep. Brett Fairchild, R-St. John, joined a bipartisan group of legislators endorsing a House bill banning no-knock search warrants of residences and adoption of a law requiring officers to be in uniform when serving the warrants. Photo by (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Advocates of Kansas House legislation imposing a prohibition on no-knock search warrants by law enforcement officers Monday triggered indignation and rebukes from legislators with professional experience as investigators, attorneys and judges in Kansas.

Rep. Brett Fairchild, a St. John Republican, joined with Republican and Democratic peers in the House to seek support for the bill endorsed by representatives of the Libertarian Party and the ACLU of Kansas. It would require officers to be in uniform and to announce their presence before breaking down doors of a residence in a quest for suspects or evidence. A collection of law enforcement organizations testified against House Bill 2133.

“I believe that no-knock warrants have caused harm to both civilians and police officers and have caused more harm than good, and I believe that my bill is at least a first step in attempting to solve this problem,” Fairchild said.

