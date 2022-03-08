 | Tue, Mar 08, 2022
Olathe high school shooter used a ‘ghost gun’

The home-assembled guns often put together through kits purchased online lack serial numbers.

March 8, 2022 - 5:09 PM

A ghost hand gun that was recently confiscated. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/San Diego Union-Tribune/TNS)

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — The 18-year-old suspect in a shooting at a Kansas high school that left two adults and the student wounded used a “ghost gun” that is untraceable, a prosecutor said.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said the gun used by Jaylon Desean Elmore during the shooting Friday at Olathe East High School was obtained either through a kit found on the internet or constructed with various parts. Such guns do not have serial numbers and are untraceable, The Kansas City Star reported.

Elmore, who is charged with attempted capital murder, remained hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday.

