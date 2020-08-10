Menu Search Log in

On a collision course

The ascension of several conservatives in last week's primary election will certainly make life more interesting in Topeka in 2021. Topics such as Medicaid expansion will likely be more difficult to pass with the new Kansas Legislature.

By

State News

August 10, 2020 - 10:31 AM

Kansas State Capitol

TOPEKA — A near sweep by conservatives over moderates in several primary races this week sets up more conflict over the next two years between the Republican-led Legislature and Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly.

“There will be a lot of feuding and fighting going on, particularly given the COVID situation,” said Rep. Tom Phillips, a moderate Republican from Manhattan who isn’t seeking a fifth term.

Republican leaders could further limit Kelly’s power to guide the state’s response to the pandemic and power past her objections to reducing corporate taxes.

