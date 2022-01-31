 | Mon, Jan 31, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Over 1,000 Wichita school workers out with COVID

Wichita schools remain open despite record absences of nearly 14% of the school district's staff.

By

State News

January 31, 2022 - 8:41 AM

Students at a summer school program at Cessna Elementary School in Wichita. SUZANNE PEREZ / KANSAS NEWS SERVICE

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — More than 1,000 staff members in the state’s largest school district are in quarantine because of COVID-19, but currently all Wichita schools are open.

The Wichita Eagle reports  that district records show that nearly 14% of the school district’s staff — some 1,033 people — were off because of COVID-19 illnesses or exposure as of Friday. That is up from 912 and 646 in the previous two weeks.

Earlier this month, the district had to temporarily close several schools, including one of its high schools, because of staff shortages as the highly contagious omicron variant of the virus spread, But at the moment, the district is keeping all schools open even as the staff absences set a record for the school year.

Related
January 11, 2022
November 29, 2021
September 15, 2021
September 13, 2021
Most Popular