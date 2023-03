JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (AP) — Two people arrested over the weekend in Michigan have been charged with killing a Kansas couple while stealing their car.

Online court records show that 33-year-old Steven Pierce was charged Tuesday and 29-year-old Kallie Peters on Monday with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and theft. Both are from Junction City.

The victims in the case were identified as 75-year-old Valerie Krissman and 80-year-old Roland Krissman.