Pandemic shrunk enrollment at schools; that means budget cuts

WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas public schools feel the pinch of enrollment losses that came with the COVID-19 pandemic — and it could mean fewer teachers, bigger classes and widespread budget cuts.

The number of students enrolled in Kansas public schools dropped by more than 15,000 since the start of the pandemic, according to state data. Some of those students may have moved out of state, but many likely turned to homeschooling or online education.

Federal COVID relief money helped districts cover shortfalls at the start. But longer-term student losses will mean less state funding.