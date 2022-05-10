 | Tue, May 10, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Pandemic shrunk enrollment at schools; that means budget cuts

Federal COVID relief money helped districts cover shortfalls at the start. But longer-term student losses will mean less state funding.

By

State News

May 10, 2022 - 2:18 PM

Some Kansas school districts plan to eliminate elementary teaching positions by combining grades in some classrooms. Kansas News Service/Suzanne Perez

WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas public schools feel the pinch of enrollment losses that came with the COVID-19 pandemic — and it could mean fewer teachers, bigger classes and widespread budget cuts.

The number of students enrolled in Kansas public schools dropped by more than 15,000 since the start of the pandemic, according to state data. Some of those students may have moved out of state, but many likely turned to homeschooling or online education.

Federal COVID relief money helped districts cover shortfalls at the start. But longer-term student losses will mean less state funding.

Related
April 29, 2022
April 27, 2022
April 15, 2022
March 22, 2022
Most Popular