 | Fri, Sep 17, 2021
Panel eyes school attendance, COVID-19 safety

Gov. Kelly urges a new school safety workgroup to focus on policies to keep Kansas children and staff healthy during the COVID pandemic.

State News

September 17, 2021 - 4:02 PM

Kansas State Capitol

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly is urging a new COVID-19 school safety workgroup to focus on policies that will not only keep Kansas children and staff healthy but in the classroom, after hundreds of infections were reported in school districts across the state.

Kelly established the Safer Classrooms Workgroup as outbreaks and clusters forced some schools to temporarily close or consider a short-term return to remote learning. The panel includes pediatricians, county health officials, school nurses and education officials, among other community stakeholders.

The governor hoped these skill sets and diverse points of view would bring forth important policy ideas to keep more Kansas schools open.

