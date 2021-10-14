Panel to focus on payment parity for telehealth

TOPEKA — Members of a panel focused on telemedicine in the mental health arena are considering a study to outline costs to provide remote care to clarify and promote payment parity.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for remote care became clear to many health care providers. This led to many temporary, pandemic-contingent actions to expand services. Efforts to have many of these enacted in permanent legislation fell short this past legislative session.

Now, members of a subcommittee of the 2021 Special Committee on Mental Health Modernization and Reform are focusing on several incomplete recommendations a similar committee proposed last year. A pivotal area of focus for mental health advocates is ensuring rate parity between in-person and remote services.