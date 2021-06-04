 | Fri, Jun 04, 2021
Panel urges disbarment for Jacqie Spradling for deliberate misconduct

Spradling is assistant county attorney for Allen County.

State News

June 4, 2021 - 4:03 PM

Assistant Allen County Attorney Jacqie Spradling from a trial in 2018 in Allen County. Photo by The Iola Register.

TOPEKA — A three-attorney panel unanimously recommended the Kansas Supreme Court disbar a Kansas attorney for knowingly making false statements to juries during two high-profile trials and for misleading claims about her prosecutorial misconduct to justices of the state’s highest court.

Jacqie Spradling

Jacqie Spradling, who more recently worked as an attorney in Bourbon and Allen counties, landed before the disciplinary panel after the Supreme Court overturned the 2012 double-homicide conviction of Dana Chandler in Shawnee County and the Kansas Court of Appeals overturned a 2017 guilty verdict against Jacob Ewing in a sex-crime case in Jackson County. Spradling was lead prosecutor in both cases.

Chandler is awaiting retrial for first-degree murder, while Ewing accepted a plea deal in May to avoid another trial.

