Parental rights legislation folded into unrelated bill

TOPEKA — A modified form of parental rights legislation would require school districts to create an online portal for parents and publish district curriculum yearly.

The legislation was advanced during a Wednesday K-12 Education Budget Committee hearing, despite questions from committee lawmakers. The legislation was added as an amendment to House Bill 2271, a separate bill about student enrollment regulations for districts.

“They just weren’t related,” Rep. Valendia Winn, a Kansas City Democrat, said about the original bill and the amendments. “That’s my issue. It’s clear they’re not related, but we can put anything in an amendment and you can get your majority votes.”