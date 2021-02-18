Parents, grandparents of foster kids cry out for oversight office

TOPEKA — Adrian Jones’ grandmother believes he would still be alive if there had been an Office of the Child Advocate in place when he pleaded for relief from unimaginable torture.

The Kansas Department for Children and Families ignored repeated warnings about the torture of Jones by his biological father and stepmother before the 7-year-old boy’s remains were found in 2015. He had been tortured, starved to death and fed to pigs.

Judy Conway said her grandson “told people over and over again” about the beatings he suffered. His stepmother recorded video of the abuse, which included strapping the child to an inversion table and using a Taser on him for up to 20 seconds at a time.