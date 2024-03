PARSONS — The demand for more preschool slots is forcing USD 503 administrators to recognize its value, reported Collen Williamson, the district’s public relations liaison, in the Parsons Sun.

Looking ahead, 20 children are on a wait list for the 2024-2025 school year for its preschool program for 3-year-olds.

“And we already have 35 on the wait list for 4-year-olds, and we are only in March,” said Shelley Gardner, principal at Lincoln.