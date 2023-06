PARSONS — A Parsons man has been charged with two mid-level felonies for his involvement in a shooting in Parsons on Sunday.

Terry Wayne Keaton, 58, appeared in Labette County District Court with two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter, The Parsons Sun reported.

The complaint alleges that Keaton attempted with a firearm to kill two people, a man and a woman, in the heat of passion but failed to complete the crime, the newspaper reported.