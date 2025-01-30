Pittsburg district quashes rumors

 | Thu, Jan 30, 2025
Pittsburg schools clarified that those with the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency have not entered public schools. The mass communication was issued Wednesday to negate rumors of spontaneous raids.

January 30, 2025 - 1:48 PM

PITTSBURG — Pittsburg schools tamped down rumors of spontaneous raids by immigration officials Wednesday by issuing a mass communication saying those with the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency have not entered public schools, according to the Pittsburg Morning Sun.

“USD 250 is aware of information circulating regarding the presence of ICE at schools and businesses within our community,” the email read. “First, we are unaware of ICE entering any public school in the USA. Although it could happen, it has not at this point.”

The school district’s communication lists a number of steps school officials will take should ICE or other officials with a judicial warrant arrive

“USD 250 will continue to comply with all state and federal laws related to student information and safety. The Kansas State Department of Education has emphasized that we will not share student data without a warrant, subpoena, or court order.”

