Plan to hire more teachers

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is joining a fledgling effort that could one day make it easier to hire teachers from other states. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that a bill that Gov. Laura Kelly signed Thursday makes Kansas the latest member of the Interstate Teacher Mobility Compact. It is not off the ground yet. Ten states are required to fully enact the compact, and Kansas is only the fourth to join. The three others are Utah, Colorado and Kentucky. Legislation is pending in about a dozen other states.