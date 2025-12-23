President OKs disaster declaration

TOPEKA — President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for 12 Kansas counties that were hammered in July by straight-line winds, severe storms and flooding.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Monday that federal funding is available for local, tribal and state governments and certain nonprofit organizations that offer essential services for emergency work, repairs or replacement of damaged infrastructure.

KANSAS GOV. Laura Kelly requested from Trump in September a major presidential disaster declaration after severe storms from July 17 to 22 hit Barton, Comanche, Edwards, Hodgeman, Logan, Morris, Ottawa, Rawlins, Saline, Stevens, Sumner and Wyandotte counties.

“I am grateful that this request for federal assistance has been approved,” Kelly said in a Monday news release from the Kansas Adjutant General’s Department. “These federal funds will go a long way in supporting these counties as they rebuild their infrastructure.”

Kelly has requested an additional major presidential disaster declaration for severe storms and flooding that occurred Sept. 8-10 in Ellsworth, Lincoln, Ottawa and Saline counties.

Kelly also declared on Thursday a state of emergency disaster for wildfire danger, which allows the state to assist counties and local responders.

Unseasonably warm temperatures and strong winds created high fire danger across the state, the adjutant general’s department said in a Thursday announcement.

BILL WALN, fire management officer with the Kansas Forest Service, said conditions are expected to remain favorable to wildfires.

“We ask the public to limit activities that could produce a spark, helping reduce the risk of new fires and allowing first responders to spend the holiday season with their families rather than fighting fires,” Waln said.